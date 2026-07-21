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The Star Wars saga continues as new heroes and galactic legends go on an epic adventure, unlocking mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)
DETAILS
In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks new mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 34m
- Release Date:
- 2017
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Rian Johnson
- Starring:
- Mark Hamill
- Carrie Fisher
- Adam Driver
- Daisy Ridley
- John Boyega
- Oscar Isaac
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