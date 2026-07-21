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Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)
M
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20172h 34m
Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

The Star Wars saga continues as new heroes and galactic legends go on an epic adventure, unlocking mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Episode VIII)

DETAILS

In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks new mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 34m
Release Date:
2017
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Rian Johnson
Starring:
Mark Hamill
Carrie Fisher
Adam Driver
Daisy Ridley
John Boyega
Oscar Isaac

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