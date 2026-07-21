- GET DISNEY+ ANNUAL
Save 16% with an annual plan**
- GET DISNEY+ MONTHLY
Switch or cancel anytime*
“The Little Mermaid” reimagines the beloved story of Ariel, a curious mermaid who longs to experience life on land and, against her father’s wishes, visits the surface. Ariel finds herself on an unexpected journey of self-discovery as she encounters a prince, a sea witch, and an incredible new world.
The Little Mermaid
DETAILS
“The Little Mermaid” reimagines the beloved story of Ariel, a curious mermaid who longs to experience life on land and, against her father’s wishes, visits the surface. Ariel finds herself on an unexpected journey of self-discovery as she encounters a prince, a sea witch, and an incredible new world.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 22m
- Release Date:
- 2023
- Genre:
- Romance,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Rob Marshall
- Starring:
- Halle Bailey
- Daveed Diggs
- Awkwafina
- Jonah Hauer-King
- Javier Bardem
- Melissa McCarthy
You may also like
Choose Your Plan
Switch or cancel* anytime
Premium
Standard
Standard with Ads
Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.