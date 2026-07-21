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The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20232h 22m
Romance, Musicals, Fantasy

“The Little Mermaid” reimagines the beloved story of Ariel, a curious mermaid who longs to experience life on land and, against her father’s wishes, visits the surface. Ariel finds herself on an unexpected journey of self-discovery as she encounters a prince, a sea witch, and an incredible new world.

The Little Mermaid

DETAILS

“The Little Mermaid” reimagines the beloved story of Ariel, a curious mermaid who longs to experience life on land and, against her father’s wishes, visits the surface. Ariel finds herself on an unexpected journey of self-discovery as she encounters a prince, a sea witch, and an incredible new world.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 22m
Release Date:
2023
Genre:
Romance,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Rob Marshall
Starring:
Halle Bailey
Daveed Diggs
Awkwafina
Jonah Hauer-King
Javier Bardem
Melissa McCarthy

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