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The Lion King
The Lion King
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20192h 7m
Drama, Action and Adventure, Coming of Age, Musicals

Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna, where a future king overcomes betrayal and tragedy to assume his rightful place on Pride Rock. Through pioneering filmmaking techniques, The Lion King brings treasured characters to life in a whole new way.

The Lion King

DETAILS

Disney’s The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna, where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon. Disney’s The Lion King utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 7m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Drama,
Action and Adventure,
Coming of Age,
Musicals
Rating:
PG
Director:
Jon Favreau
Starring:
Donald Glover
Seth Rogen
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Alfre Woodard
Billy Eichner
John Kani

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