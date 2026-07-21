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Aladdin
Aladdin
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20192h 17m
Action and Adventure, Romance, Musicals, Fantasy

From Disney comes the thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.

Aladdin

DETAILS

From Disney comes the thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin features an all-star cast including Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, Mena Massoud as the clever scoundrel Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the beautiful, courageous princess of Agrabah. This program contains product placement. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 17m
Release Date:
2019
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Romance,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Guy Ritchie
Starring:
Will Smith
Mena Massoud
Naomi Scott
Marwan Kenzari
Navid Negahban
Nasim Pedrad

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