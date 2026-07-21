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From Disney comes the thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous, self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.
Aladdin
DETAILS
From Disney comes the thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin, the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin features an all-star cast including Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, Mena Massoud as the clever scoundrel Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine, the beautiful, courageous princess of Agrabah. This program contains product placement. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 17m
- Release Date:
- 2019
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Romance,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Guy Ritchie
- Starring:
- Will Smith
- Mena Massoud
- Naomi Scott
- Marwan Kenzari
- Navid Negahban
- Nasim Pedrad
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Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.