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Raya and the Last Dragon
Raya and the Last Dragon
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20211h 55m
Action and Adventure, Animation, Fantasy

Long ago, humans and dragons lived together harmoniously in the world of Kumandra. But when evil threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, lone warrior Raya must track down the legendary last dragon to stop the evil force that has returned…and once again threatens her home world.

Raya and the Last Dragon

DETAILS

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ "Raya and the Last Dragon" travels to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony long ago. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. "Raya and the Last Dragon" features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya, a warrior whose wit is as sharp as her blade, and Awkwafina as the magical, mythical, self-deprecating dragon named Sisu. Characters also include a street-savvy 10-year-old entrepreneur named Boun, the formidable giant Tong and a thieving toddler Noi with her band of Ongis. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 55m
Release Date:
2021
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Animation,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Don Hall
Carlos López Estrada
Starring:
Kelly Marie Tran
Awkwafina
Izaac Wang
Gemma Chan
Daniel Dae Kim
Benedict Wong

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