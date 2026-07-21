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Coco Reo Maori
Coco Reo Maori
PG
Subtitles / CC
20171h 45m
Music, Animation, Fantasy

In Disney•Pixar’s extraordinary adventure, a boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestor’s stories and traditions. Watch "Coco" in Maori.

Coco Reo Maori

DETAILS

In Disney•Pixar’s vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, an aspiring young musician named Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Héctor becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.



Watch Coco in Maori.

Duration:
1h 45m
Release Date:
2017
Genre:
Music,
Animation,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Lee Unkrich
Starring:
Anthony Gonzalez
Gael García Bernal
Benjamin Bratt
Alanna Ubach
Renée Victor
Jaime Camil

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