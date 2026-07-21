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In Disney•Pixar’s extraordinary adventure, a boy who dreams of becoming a great musician embarks on a journey to uncover the mysteries behind his ancestor’s stories and traditions. Watch "Coco" in Maori.
Coco Reo Maori
DETAILS
In Disney•Pixar’s vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, an aspiring young musician named Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Héctor becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.
Watch Coco in Maori.
- Duration:
- 1h 45m
- Release Date:
- 2017
- Genre:
- Music,
- Animation,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Lee Unkrich
- Starring:
- Anthony Gonzalez
- Gael García Bernal
- Benjamin Bratt
- Alanna Ubach
- Renée Victor
- Jaime Camil
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