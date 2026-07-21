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Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto, with all-new songs by award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the Colombian mountains. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary family member, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.
Encanto (Maori Version)
DETAILS
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. The film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” MOANA) and is directed by Byron Howard (ZOOTOPIA, TANGLED) and Jared Bush (co-director ZOOTOPIA), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”) and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino.
- Duration:
- 1h 43m
- Release Date:
- 2022
- Genre:
- Animation,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Jared Bush
- Byron Howard
- Starring:
- Stephanie Beatriz
- María Cecilia Botero
- John Leguizamo
- Mauro Castillo
- Jessica Darrow
- Angie Cepeda
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