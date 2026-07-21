GET DISNEY+
Incredibles 2
Incredibles 2
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20181h 58m
Action and Adventure, Heroes, Animation, Science Fiction

While Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring back the Supers, Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash and Jack-Jack, whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But with Frozone by their side, the Parrs can take on anything.

Incredibles 2

DETAILS

The Parrs are back in action! While Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack...whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs have never shied away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side—and that’s what makes this family so incredible. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 58m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Heroes,
Animation,
Science Fiction
Rating:
PG
Director:
Brad Bird
Starring:
Craig T. Nelson
Holly Hunter
Sarah Vowell
Huckleberry Milner
Catherine Keener
Eli Fucile

You may also like

  • thumbnail - The Incredibles
  • thumbnail - Incredicoaster | Disneyland Resort
  • thumbnail - Jack-Jack Attack
  • thumbnail - Auntie Edna
  • thumbnail - Inside Out 2
  • thumbnail - Toy Story 4
  • thumbnail - Finding Dory
  • thumbnail - Monsters University

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.