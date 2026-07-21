The Parrs are back in action! While Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack...whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs have never shied away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side—and that’s what makes this family so incredible. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.