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Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy show up.
Inside Out 2
DETAILS
Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up, and it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy, joined by Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, “Inside Out 2” features a score by Andrea Datzman.
- Duration:
- 1h 43m
- Release Date:
- 2024
- Genre:
- Coming of Age,
- Animation
- Rating:
- Director:
- Kelsey Mann
- Starring:
- Amy Poehler
- Maya Hawke
- Kensington Tallman
- Liza Lapira
- Tony Hale
- Lewis Black
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