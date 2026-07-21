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Inside Out 2
Inside Out 2
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20241h 43m
Coming of Age, Animation

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Ennui, Embarrassment, and Envy show up.

Inside Out 2

DETAILS

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley, just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up, and it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy, joined by Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, “Inside Out 2” features a score by Andrea Datzman.

Duration:
1h 43m
Release Date:
2024
Genre:
Coming of Age,
Animation
Rating:
PG
Director:
Kelsey Mann
Starring:
Amy Poehler
Maya Hawke
Kensington Tallman
Liza Lapira
Tony Hale
Lewis Black

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