GET DISNEY+
The Lion King
The Lion King
G
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
19941h 34m
Action and Adventure, Coming of Age, Animation, Musicals

Embark on an extraordinary coming-of-age adventure as Simba, a lion cub who cannot wait to be king, searches for his destiny in the great "Circle of Life."

The Lion King

DETAILS

Disney’s epic adventure follows the story of Simba, a feisty lion cub who “just can’t wait to be king.” Led astray by his ambitious Uncle Scar, Simba adopts a carefree lifestyle with his hilarious companions, Timon and Pumbaa, and forgets his regal responsibilities. But destiny calls and he must decide when the time is right to return to the Pride Lands and reclaim his place in the “Circle of Life.”

Duration:
1h 34m
Release Date:
1994
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Coming of Age,
Animation,
Musicals
Rating:
G
Director:
Roger Allers
Rob Minkoff
Starring:
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Matthew Broderick
James Earl Jones
Jeremy Irons
Moira Kelly
Niketa Calame

You may also like

  • thumbnail - The Lion King 1 1/2
  • thumbnail - The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride
  • thumbnail - Mufasa: The Lion King
  • thumbnail - The Lion King
  • thumbnail - The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl
  • thumbnail - The Lion King Sing-Along
  • thumbnail - The Lion King II: Simba's Pride Sing-Along
  • thumbnail - The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.