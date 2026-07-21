Explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands as Disney presents “Mufasa: The Lion King.” Follow Rafiki as he recounts the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara — daughter of Simba and Nala — with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, who is heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.