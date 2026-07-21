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Follow the epic tale of the unlikely rise of the Pride Lands’ beloved king. An orphaned Mufasa is lost and alone until he meets Taka, heir to a royal bloodline. This launches an epic journey that tests the pair’s bonds as they evade a deadly foe.
Mufasa: The Lion King
DETAILS
Explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands as Disney presents “Mufasa: The Lion King.” Follow Rafiki as he recounts the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara — daughter of Simba and Nala — with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, who is heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
- Duration:
- 2h 5m
- Release Date:
- 2024
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Action and Adventure,
- Coming of Age,
- Musicals
- Rating:
- Director:
- Barry Jenkins
- Starring:
- Aaron Pierre
- Kelvin Harrison Jr.
- Seth Rogen
- Billy Eichner
- Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
- John Kani
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