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Mufasa: The Lion King
Mufasa: The Lion King
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20242h 5m
Drama, Action and Adventure, Coming of Age, Musicals

Follow the epic tale of the unlikely rise of the Pride Lands’ beloved king. An orphaned Mufasa is lost and alone until he meets Taka, heir to a royal bloodline. This launches an epic journey that tests the pair’s bonds as they evade a deadly foe.

Mufasa: The Lion King

DETAILS

Explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands as Disney presents “Mufasa: The Lion King.” Follow Rafiki as he recounts the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara — daughter of Simba and Nala — with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, who is heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny — their bonds tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

Duration:
2h 5m
Release Date:
2024
Genre:
Drama,
Action and Adventure,
Coming of Age,
Musicals
Rating:
PG
Director:
Barry Jenkins
Starring:
Aaron Pierre
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Seth Rogen
Billy Eichner
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
John Kani

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