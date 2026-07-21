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Tron: Ares
Tron: Ares
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20252h
Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

Get ready for the electrifying action and adventure of “Tron: Ares.” When a highly sophisticated Program named Ares is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, it marks humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Tron: Ares

DETAILS

Get ready for the electrifying action and adventure of “Tron: Ares.” When a highly sophisticated Program named Ares is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, it marks humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h
Release Date:
2025
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Joachim Rønning
Starring:
Jared Leto
Jeff Bridges
Evan Peters
Gillian Anderson
Greta Lee
Jodie Turner-Smith

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