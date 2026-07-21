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Thunderbolts*
Thunderbolts*
M
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20252h 8m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

After being ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes embarks on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will the group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and prevail?

Thunderbolts*

DETAILS

Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes with Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite before it’s too late?



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 8m
Release Date:
2025
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Jake Schreier
Starring:
Florence Pugh
Sebastian Stan
David Harbour
Hannah John-Kamen
Wyatt Russell
Julia Louis-Dreyfus

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