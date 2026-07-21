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After being ensnared in a death trap, an unconventional team of antiheroes embarks on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will the group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and prevail?
Thunderbolts*
DETAILS
Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes with Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission. Forced to confront the darkest corners of their pasts, will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite before it’s too late?
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 8m
- Release Date:
- 2025
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Jake Schreier
- Starring:
- Florence Pugh
- Sebastian Stan
- David Harbour
- Hannah John-Kamen
- Wyatt Russell
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
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