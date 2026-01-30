A guide for Millennial and Gen Z parents looking to press play on the stories they grew up with and little ones love

Get ready for some quality bonding time. Disney+ is packed with nostalgic shows and favourite hits that you can revisit and reminisce about while your preschool children discover them for the first time. With comfort watches, like Sofia the First and Bear in the Big Blue House, plus a few newer favourites worth revisiting, like Doc McStuffins, this guide is packed with something for all kinds of moments together, including quiet time and living room sing-alongs. Many are part of Disney’s award-winning TV for kids, known for blending music, problem-solving, and beloved storytelling.

Check Out Disney Jr. Shows Loved By All Generations

Nostalgic Shows To Share With A New Generation

Bear in the Big Blue House

Bear in the Big Blue House, Disney+

In each episode of this adorable 90s show, Bear solves problems with his friends Ojo, Tutter, Treelo, Pip, and Pop. The show weaves songs and shadow puppet stories through everyday dilemmas, and it feels like coming home every time you step into the Big Blue House.

Stream Bear in the Big Blue House on Disney+ now

Why do parents and preschoolers love Bear in the Big Blue House ?

For grown-ups, the draw is the show’s calm, slow pace and Luna’s Goodbye Song, making it an ideal pre-bedtime watch. Little viewers will enjoy Tutter’s hilarious, frantic energy and Shadow’s hypnotic pop-up stories.

When did the first episode of Bear in the Big Blue House air?

Bear first welcomed viewers inside on October 20, 1997, with “Home Is Where the Bear Is.”

How many episodes are there in total?

Bear in the Big Blue House has 117 episodes.

Is Bear in the Big Blue House still making new episodes?

The original run is complete, but the Big Blue House is still open on Disney+ whenever you want to hang with Bear and friends.

Who are the main characters in Bear in the Big Blue House ?

The titular Bear is kept company by curious Ojo, snack-obsessed Tutter, bouncy Treelo, otter twins Pip and Pop, and Shadow. Each night, Luna floats by, too, for the Goodbye Song.

Out of the Box

Out of the Box, Disney+

Hosts Tony James and Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin join neighbourhood kids inside The Box, a cardboard clubhouse where craft time and pretend play take over. A three-time Parents’ Choice® winner, every episode ends with a sweet goodbye song and encourages preschoolers to power their playtime with imagination and creativity.

Stream Out of the Box on Disney+ now

Why do parents and preschoolers love Out of the Box ?

The cardboard clubhouse is easy to recreate with couch cushions, blankets, and a spare box, giving parents and kids an activity to try after the episode. The crafts are also easy to recreate when you need a rainy-day project.

When did the first episode of Out of the Box air?

Tony got the talking drum going on October 7, 1998, in “Feet First,” sending The Box crew into a day all about moving their feet.

How many episodes are there in total?

Out of the Box has 82 episodes.

Is Out of the Box still making new episodes?

Tony and Vivian have already sung the Goodbye Song to the cardboard clubhouse, so there aren’t new episodes being made.

Who are the main characters in Out of the Box ?

Tony James and Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin are the grown-ups who open The Box, with a rotating crew of neighbourhood kids piling into the painted-cardboard clubhouse for crafts, songs, and pretend play.

Disney Jr. Favourites Worth Revisiting

Doc McStuffins

Doc McStuffins, Disney+

The Peabody and NAACP Award-winning show follows a young girl who aspires to be a doctor like her mum and opens a playhouse clinic for toys and stuffed animals, with Hallie, Lambie, Stuffy, and Chilly helping out whenever a toy patient rolls in. The series has been credited by many healthcare professionals for helping to allay children's fears of going to the doctor.

Stream Doc McStuffins on Disney+ now

Why do parents and preschoolers love Doc McStuffins ?

Seeing Doc run her clinic for toys with a case of the stuffies or a wonky wheel might make real-life doctor visits less intimidating for children. The show is also perfect for little ones who love role playing grown-up jobs with their own toys.

When did the first episode of Doc McStuffins air?

Doc opened her backyard clinic on March 23, 2012, with “Knight Time / A Bad Case of the Pricklethorns,” featuring Sir Kirby and Boppy looking to Doc for her help with their toy problems.

How many episodes are there in total?

Doc McStuffins has 136 episodes, 65 shorts, and one special, Doc McStuffins: The Doc is 10!

Is Doc McStuffins still making new episodes?

Doc McStuffins wrapped its five-season run in 2020, but the toy clinic stayed open a little longer for Doc McStuffins: The Doc & Bella Are In! , a set of stop-motion shorts that premiered in 2023.

Who are the main characters in Doc McStuffins ?

Dottie “Doc” McStuffins runs her backyard toy clinic with Hallie the head-nurse hippo, Lambie the cuddle expert, Stuffy the brave-but-clumsy dragon, and Chilly the snowman. Doc’s parents, little brother Donny, toy fish Squeakers, and baby sister Maya keep the McStuffins home busy when the Big Book of Boo-Boos closes for the day.

Elena of Avalor

Elena of Avalor, Disney+

After decades trapped in the Amulet of Avalor, Crown Princess Elena returns to Avalor and has to learn how to rule with help from a Grand Council made up of relatives and close friends. The Latin and Hispanic-influenced show sees Elena governing her own kingdom, making the royal fantasy perfect for ambitious little ones with big dreams.

Stream Elena of Avalor on Disney+ now

Why do parents and preschoolers love Elena of Avalor ?

A royal adventure where Elena rules Avalor is a win for parents: she has to weigh advice from the Grand Council before deciding on a magical fix. And there’s plenty for kids to love, especially when Skylar and the jaquins swoop in or Mateo’s spells make palace problems more fun to solve.

When did the first episode of Elena of Avalor air?

Elena took her place in Avalor’s council room on July 22, 2016, in “First Day of Rule.”

How many episodes are there in total?

Elena of Avalor has 77 episodes and 20 episodes of Elena of Avalor (Shorts) .

Is Elena of Avalor still making new episodes?

The finale aired in 2020 with “Coronation Day,” putting Elena on the throne after years of council-room decisions and jaquin rescues. You can still follow Elena’s journey to the throne room with Elena of Avalor and Elena of Avalor (Shorts) on Disney+.

Who are the main characters in Elena of Avalor ?

Princess Elena is joined by her little sister Isabel, her abuelos Francisco and Luisa, and Chancellor Esteban. Her close friends Naomi, Mateo, and Gabe help out with practical advice and magic spells, and Skylar serves as Elena’s trusted jaquin guardian.

Sofia the First

Sofia the First, Disney+

When Sofia’s mum marries King Roland II, she’s suddenly sharing a castle with stepsiblings Amber and James. Using the Amulet of Avalor, she talks through palace life with Clover the rabbit. The show navigates adapting to new experiences, turning Royal Prep and palace etiquette into the world’s fanciest first week at a new school.

Stream Sofia the First on Disney+ now

Why do parents and preschoolers love Sofia the First ?

The stories impart positive messages and life lessons that are applicable to young kids, including fitting in at school, building sibling relationships, and making new friends. It’s fun to see Sofia live out a dream come true while displaying what makes a true princess: honesty, loyalty, compassion, and grace.

When did the first episode of Sofia the First air?

Sofia first appeared in the 2012 movie Sofia the First: Once Upon a Princess , and the show premiered on January 11, 2013, with “Just One of the Princes.”

How many episodes are there in total?

Sofia the First has 114 episodes.

Is Sofia the First still making new episodes?

Sofia wrapped her original run in 2018, but an all-new series, Sofia the First: Royal Magic, is now streaming on Disney+.

Who are the main characters in Sofia the First ?

Sofia shares castle life with her stepsiblings, James and Amber, and their parents, King Roland II and Queen Miranda. She’s joined by magical rabbit Clover, Cedric the Sorcerer, and the Castle Steward Baileywick.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic Is Now Streaming

Sofia the First: Royal Magic, Disney+

Sofia’s next chapter is sending her to the Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where royal students from across the EverRealm study magic alongside Pepper the puppy-unicorn.

Stream Sofia the First: Royal Magic on Disney+ now

Vampirina

Vampirina, Disney+

When Vee Hauntley’s vampire family relocates from Transylvania to Pennsylvania to run the Scare B&B, she has to figure out a new school, making friends, and how much of her life to share with the human kids next door. With catchy songs, a pun-loving bat sidekick, the show turns preschool Halloween season into an everyday comedy about being the new kid on the block.

Stream Vampirina on Disney+ now

Why do parents and preschoolers love Vampirina ?

Vee’s new-kid nerves give parents an easy opening for chatting with littles about new schools and standing out, without feeling like they’re lecturing. Little viewers get Demi’s over-the-top bat commentary and a fun monster-world version of everyday life, where supernatural stuff is silly rather than scary.

When did the first episode of Vampirina air?

Vee moved to Pennsylvania just in time for Halloween on October 1, 2017, with a double premiere of “Going Batty” and “Scare B&B.”

How many episodes are there in total?

Vampirina has 75 episodes.

Is Vampirina still making new episodes?

Vampirina wrapped in 2021, there aren't any new episodes with Vee, Demi, and the Hauntleys for preschoolers, but for older kids, Vee is attending Wilson Hall and chasing her popstar dreams in Vampirina: Teenage Vampire .

Who are the main characters in Vampirina ?

Vee Hauntley, aka Vampirina, her parents, Oxana and Boris, gargoyle Gregoria, ghost Demi, and Wolfie the puppy. Human friends Poppy and Bridget help her handle Pennsylvania school days, especially whenever someone gets a little too close to uncovering her family secret.

The Smart Way To Share Disney+ With Kids

How To Manage Disney+ Profile Settings For Parental Controls

Before you press play, take a minute to set up your child’s own Disney+ profile. Junior Mode, Profile PINs, and content ratings help keep browsing age-appropriate, giving parents peace of mind about what their kids are watching. For step-by-step details, read our guide to managing Disney+ Parental Controls .



Still undecided? Find even more nostalgic shows to share in our guide to the best movies and shows on Disney+ for preschoolers and families.

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The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication.

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