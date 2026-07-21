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In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” the God of Thunder teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher.
Thor: Love and Thunder
DETAILS
Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 1m
- Release Date:
- 2022
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Romance,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Taika Waititi
- Starring:
- Chris Hemsworth
- Natalie Portman
- Christian Bale
- Tessa Thompson
- Taika Waititi
- Russell Crowe
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