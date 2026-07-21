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Thor: Love and Thunder
Thor: Love and Thunder
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20222h 1m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

In Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” the God of Thunder teams up with King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend-turned-Mighty-Thor Jane Foster to take on a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder

DETAILS

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 1m
Release Date:
2022
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Romance,
Fantasy
Rating:
M
Director:
Taika Waititi
Starring:
Chris Hemsworth
Natalie Portman
Christian Bale
Tessa Thompson
Taika Waititi
Russell Crowe

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