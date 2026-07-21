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Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20182h 34m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction, Fantasy

With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers and their Super Hero allies risk everything in the ultimate showdown of all time.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War

DETAILS

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos, before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 34m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction,
Fantasy
Rating:
M
Director:
Anthony Russo
Joe Russo
Starring:
Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth
Mark Ruffalo
Chris Evans
Scarlett Johansson
Don Cheadle

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