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With the powerful Thanos on the verge of raining destruction upon the universe, the Avengers and their Super Hero allies risk everything in the ultimate showdown of all time.
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
DETAILS
An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos, before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 34m
- Release Date:
- 2018
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Anthony Russo
- Joe Russo
- Starring:
- Robert Downey Jr.
- Chris Hemsworth
- Mark Ruffalo
- Chris Evans
- Scarlett Johansson
- Don Cheadle
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