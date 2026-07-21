The Mighty Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe...without his mighty hammer. He's in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the cataclysmic destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.