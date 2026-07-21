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Thor must race against time to stop the seemingly imminent Ragnarok, a cataclysmic event that could end all of Asgardian civilization. Imprisoned on the other side of the universe and without his mighty hammer, Thor must overcome the odds to ensure that Asgard does not fall into the hands of the ruthless Hela. But first, he must face off against a fellow Avenger in a gladiatorial contest.
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok
DETAILS
The Mighty Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe...without his mighty hammer. He's in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the cataclysmic destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 13m
- Release Date:
- 2017
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Science Fiction,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Taika Waititi
- Starring:
- Chris Hemsworth
- Tom Hiddleston
- Cate Blanchett
- Idris Elba
- Jeff Goldblum
- Tessa Thompson
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