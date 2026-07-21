GET DISNEY+
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok
Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20172h 13m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction, Fantasy

Thor must race against time to stop the seemingly imminent Ragnarok, a cataclysmic event that could end all of Asgardian civilization. Imprisoned on the other side of the universe and without his mighty hammer, Thor must overcome the odds to ensure that Asgard does not fall into the hands of the ruthless Hela. But first, he must face off against a fellow Avenger in a gladiatorial contest.

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok

DETAILS

The Mighty Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe...without his mighty hammer. He's in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the cataclysmic destruction of his home world and the end of Asgardian civilization at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first, he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 13m
Release Date:
2017
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Science Fiction,
Fantasy
Rating:
M
Director:
Taika Waititi
Starring:
Chris Hemsworth
Tom Hiddleston
Cate Blanchett
Idris Elba
Jeff Goldblum
Tessa Thompson

You may also like

  • thumbnail - Kingdom of Heaven
  • thumbnail - Percy Jackson and the Olympians
  • thumbnail - King Arthur
  • thumbnail - Pathfinder
  • thumbnail - Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
  • thumbnail - Thor
  • thumbnail - Thor: The Dark World
  • thumbnail - Thor: Love and Thunder

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.