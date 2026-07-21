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Turning Red
Turning Red
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20221h 47m
Coming of Age, Comedy, Animation, Fantasy

Disney and Pixar’s 'Turning Red' introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she suddenly turns into a giant red panda!

Turning Red

DETAILS

Disney and Pixar’s 'Turning Red' introduces Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she suddenly turns into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short 'Bao') and produced by Lindsey Collins.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 47m
Release Date:
2022
Genre:
Coming of Age,
Comedy,
Animation,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Domee Shi
Starring:
Rosalie Chiang
Sandra Oh
Ava Morse
Hyein Park
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Orion Lee

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