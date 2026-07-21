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Disney and Pixar’s 'Turning Red' introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she suddenly turns into a giant red panda!
Turning Red
DETAILS
Disney and Pixar’s 'Turning Red' introduces Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voiced by Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she suddenly turns into a giant red panda! Directed by Academy Award® winner Domee Shi (Pixar short 'Bao') and produced by Lindsey Collins.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 47m
- Release Date:
- 2022
- Genre:
- Coming of Age,
- Comedy,
- Animation,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Domee Shi
- Starring:
- Rosalie Chiang
- Sandra Oh
- Ava Morse
- Hyein Park
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
- Orion Lee
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