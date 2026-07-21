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Elio
Elio
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20251h 42m
Action and Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Science Fiction

In this fun-filled, action-packed cosmic adventure, Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, is beamed up to an interplanetary organization with members from galaxies far and wide. Mistaken for Earth’s leader, Elio must form bonds with alien life-forms, navigate an intergalactic crisis, and discover who and where he’s truly meant to be.

Elio

DETAILS

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers. In this fun-filled, action-packed feature film from Disney and Pixar, the universe calls back! The cosmic adventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien life-forms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

Duration:
1h 42m
Release Date:
2025
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Animation,
Science Fiction
Rating:
PG
Director:
Madeline Sharafian
Domee Shi
Adrian Molina
Starring:
Yonas Kibreab
Zoe Saldaña
Remy Edgerly
Brendan Hunt
Brad Garrett
Jameela Jamil

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