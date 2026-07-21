- GET DISNEY+ ANNUAL
Save 16% with an annual plan**
- GET DISNEY+ MONTHLY
Switch or cancel anytime*
In this fun-filled, action-packed cosmic adventure, Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, is beamed up to an interplanetary organization with members from galaxies far and wide. Mistaken for Earth’s leader, Elio must form bonds with alien life-forms, navigate an intergalactic crisis, and discover who and where he’s truly meant to be.
Elio
DETAILS
For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers. In this fun-filled, action-packed feature film from Disney and Pixar, the universe calls back! The cosmic adventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien life-forms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.
- Duration:
- 1h 42m
- Release Date:
- 2025
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Animation,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Madeline Sharafian
- Domee Shi
- Adrian Molina
- Starring:
- Yonas Kibreab
- Zoe Saldaña
- Remy Edgerly
- Brendan Hunt
- Brad Garrett
- Jameela Jamil
You may also like
Choose Your Plan
Switch or cancel* anytime
Premium
Standard
Standard with Ads
Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.