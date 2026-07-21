In Disney and Pixar’s animated comedy adventure “Hoppers,” animal lover Mabel (voice of Piper Curda) seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to “hop” her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. As she uncovers mysteries in the animal world beyond anything she could have imagined, Mabel befriends charismatic beaver King George (voice of Bobby Moynihan), and must rally the entire animal kingdom to face a major, imminent, human threat: smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo (voice of Jon Hamm). The all-star voice ensemble also features Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, and Meryl Streep. “Hoppers” is directed by Daniel Chong and written by Jesse Andrews.

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