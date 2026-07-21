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Hoppers
Hoppers
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20261h 49m
Action and Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Science Fiction

In this animated comedy adventure, animal lover Mabel seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to “hop” her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. As she makes amazing discoveries, Mabel befriends a charismatic beaver and must rally the entire animal kingdom to face a major, imminent, human threat.

Hoppers

DETAILS

In Disney and Pixar’s animated comedy adventure “Hoppers,” animal lover Mabel (voice of Piper Curda) seizes an opportunity to use a new technology to “hop” her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver and communicate directly with animals. As she uncovers mysteries in the animal world beyond anything she could have imagined, Mabel befriends charismatic beaver King George (voice of Bobby Moynihan), and must rally the entire animal kingdom to face a major, imminent, human threat: smooth-talking local mayor Jerry Generazzo (voice of Jon Hamm). The all-star voice ensemble also features Kathy Najimy, Dave Franco, and Meryl Streep. “Hoppers” is directed by Daniel Chong and written by Jesse Andrews.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 49m
Release Date:
2026
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Animation,
Science Fiction
Rating:
PG
Director:
Daniel Chong
Starring:
Piper Curda
Bobby Moynihan
Meryl Streep
Jon Hamm
Kathy Najimy
Dave Franco

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