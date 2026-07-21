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Moana 2
Moana 2
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20241h 43m
Action and Adventure, Animation, Musicals, Fantasy

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

Moana 2

DETAILS

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 43m
Release Date:
2024
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Animation,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
David G. Derrick, Jr.
Jason Hand
Dana Ledoux Miller
Starring:
Auli'i Cravalho
Dwayne Johnson
Hualālai Chung
Rose Matafeo
David Fane
Awhimai Fraser

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