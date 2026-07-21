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“Wish” is an animated film welcoming audiences to the kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force. Together, Asha and Star confront a formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
Wish
DETAILS
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an animated musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Duration:
- 1h 41m
- Release Date:
- 2023
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Animation,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Chris Buck
- Fawn Veerasunthorn
- Starring:
- Ariana DeBose
- Chris Pine
- Alan Tudyk
- Angelique Cabral
- Victor Garber
- Natasha Rothwell
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