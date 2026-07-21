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Wish
Wish
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20231h 41m
Action and Adventure, Animation, Musicals, Fantasy

“Wish” is an animated film welcoming audiences to the kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force. Together, Asha and Star confront a formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Wish

DETAILS

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an animated musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Duration:
1h 41m
Release Date:
2023
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Animation,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Chris Buck
Fawn Veerasunthorn
Starring:
Ariana DeBose
Chris Pine
Alan Tudyk
Angelique Cabral
Victor Garber
Natasha Rothwell

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