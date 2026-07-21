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Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20251h 51m
Action and Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction

A live-action retelling of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Cam, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.

Lilo & Stitch

DETAILS

A live-action retelling of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 51m
Release Date:
2025
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Science Fiction
Rating:
PG
Director:
Dean Fleischer Camp
Starring:
Sydney Elizebeth Agudong
Billy Magnussen
Hannah Waddingham
Chris Sanders
Courtney B. Vance
Maia Kealoha

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