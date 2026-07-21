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A live-action retelling of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Cam, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker, the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis.
Lilo & Stitch
DETAILS
A live-action retelling of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 51m
- Release Date:
- 2025
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Dean Fleischer Camp
- Starring:
- Sydney Elizebeth Agudong
- Billy Magnussen
- Hannah Waddingham
- Chris Sanders
- Courtney B. Vance
- Maia Kealoha
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