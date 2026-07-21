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Disney's Snow White
Disney's Snow White
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20251h 54m
Drama, Musicals, Fantasy

Experience this musical, live-action reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking animated classic. Follow Snow White’s adventure as she journeys into magical woods to escape the Evil Queen and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom.

Disney's Snow White

DETAILS

Disney’s “Snow White” is a vibrant live-action musical reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking full-length animated classic. Experience the timeless adventure as Snow White journeys into magical woods to escape her stepmother, the Evil Queen, and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom and bring kindness to the land.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 54m
Release Date:
2025
Genre:
Drama,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Marc Webb
Starring:
Rachel Zegler
Andrew Burnap
Gal Gadot
Jeremy Swift
Tituss Burgess
Andrew Barth Feldman

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