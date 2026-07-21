Disney’s “Snow White” is a vibrant live-action musical reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking full-length animated classic. Experience the timeless adventure as Snow White journeys into magical woods to escape her stepmother, the Evil Queen, and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom and bring kindness to the land.

Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.