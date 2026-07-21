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Experience this musical, live-action reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking animated classic. Follow Snow White’s adventure as she journeys into magical woods to escape the Evil Queen and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom.
Disney's Snow White
DETAILS
Disney’s “Snow White” is a vibrant live-action musical reimagining of Walt Disney’s groundbreaking full-length animated classic. Experience the timeless adventure as Snow White journeys into magical woods to escape her stepmother, the Evil Queen, and meets the beloved Bashful, Sleepy, Sneezy, Happy, Dopey, Grumpy and Doc who join her quest to restore the kingdom and bring kindness to the land.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 54m
- Release Date:
- 2025
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Marc Webb
- Starring:
- Rachel Zegler
- Andrew Burnap
- Gal Gadot
- Jeremy Swift
- Tituss Burgess
- Andrew Barth Feldman
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Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.