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In Disney’s reimagining of The Nutcracker, a mysterious gift from her mother launches Clara on a journey to four secret realms—where she discovers her greatest strength could change the world.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
DETAILS
From Disney, the studio that brought you Beauty and the Beast, comes the reimagined tale of The Nutcracker. When Clara’s mother leaves her a mysterious gift , she embarks on a journey to four secret realms—where she discovers her greatest strength could change the world.
- Duration:
- 1h 42m
- Release Date:
- 2018
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Lasse Hallström
- Joe Johnston
- Starring:
- Keira Knightley
- Mackenzie Foy
- Eugenio Derbez
- Jayden Fowora-Knight
- Matthew Macfadyen
- Richard E. Grant
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