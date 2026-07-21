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The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20181h 42m
Action and Adventure, Fantasy

In Disney’s reimagining of The Nutcracker, a mysterious gift from her mother launches Clara on a journey to four secret realms—where she discovers her greatest strength could change the world.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

DETAILS

From Disney, the studio that brought you Beauty and the Beast, comes the reimagined tale of The Nutcracker. When Clara’s mother leaves her a mysterious gift , she embarks on a journey to four secret realms—where she discovers her greatest strength could change the world.

Duration:
1h 42m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Lasse Hallström
Joe Johnston
Starring:
Keira Knightley
Mackenzie Foy
Eugenio Derbez
Jayden Fowora-Knight
Matthew Macfadyen
Richard E. Grant

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