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Jamie Foxx leads an all-star cast in this hilarious, heart-filled adventure. Pixar’s "Soul" introduces Joe, who lands the gig of his life at the best jazz club in town. But one misstep lands Joe in a fantastical place: The Great Before. There, he teams up with soul 22 (Tina Fey), and together they find the answers to some of life’s biggest questions.
Soul
DETAILS
What is it that makes you...YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film "Soul" introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions. Directed by Academy Award® winner Pete Docter (“Inside Out,” “Up”), co-directed by Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”), written by Kemp Powers & Mike Jones, and produced by Academy Award® nominee Dana Murray (Pixar short “Lou”), Soul also stars the voice talents of Phylicia Rashad, Questlove and Daveed Diggs. It features original jazz music by globally renowned musician Jon Batiste, and Oscar® winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Social Network”), from Nine Inch Nails, composed an original score that drifts between the real and soul worlds.
- Duration:
- 1h 50m
- Release Date:
- 2020
- Genre:
- Comedy,
- Music,
- Animation,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Pete Docter
- Starring:
- Jamie Foxx
- Tina Fey
- Angela Bassett
- Ahmir-Khalib "Questlove" Thompson
- Phylicia Rashad
- Daveed Diggs
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