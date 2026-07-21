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In Disney and Pixar’s Onward, elf brothers, Ian (voice of Tom Holland) and Barley (voice of Chris Pratt), get to spend a day with their late dad and go on a quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. When their mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are gone, she teams up with The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) to find them.
Onward
DETAILS
In Disney and Pixar’s Onward, two teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad and embark on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles, and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes that her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed.
- Duration:
- 1h 42m
- Release Date:
- 2020
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Animation,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Dan Scanlon
- Starring:
- Tom Holland
- Chris Pratt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus
- Octavia Spencer
- Mel Rodriguez
- Kyle Bornheimer
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