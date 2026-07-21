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Embark on an extraordinary coming-of-age adventure as Simba, a lion cub who cannot wait to be king, searches for his destiny in the great "Circle of Life."
The Lion King Reo Māori
DETAILS
Disney’s epic adventure follows the story of Simba, a feisty lion cub who “just can’t wait to be king.” Led astray by his ambitious Uncle Scar, Simba adopts a carefree lifestyle with his hilarious companions, Timon and Pumbaa, and forgets his regal responsibilities. But destiny calls and he must decide when the time is right to return to the Pride Lands and reclaim his place in the “Circle Of Life.”
- Duration:
- 1h 28m
- Release Date:
- 1994
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Coming of Age,
- Animation,
- Musicals,
- Family
- Rating:
- Director:
- Roger Allers
- Rob Minkoff
- Starring:
- Jonathan Taylor Thomas
- Matthew Broderick
- James Earl Jones
- Jeremy Irons
- Moira Kelly
- Niketa Calame
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