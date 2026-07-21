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Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
DETAILS
In Marvel Studios’ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 43m
- Release Date:
- 2022
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Ryan Coogler
- Starring:
- Letitia Wright
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Danai Gurira
- Angela Bassett
- Winston Duke
- Tenoch Huerta
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