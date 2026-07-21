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Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20222h 43m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DETAILS

In Marvel Studios’ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 43m
Release Date:
2022
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Ryan Coogler
Starring:
Letitia Wright
Lupita Nyong'o
Danai Gurira
Angela Bassett
Winston Duke
Tenoch Huerta

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