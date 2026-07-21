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When an old foe puts his homeland of Wakanda and the entire world at risk, young king T'Challa must release Black Panther’s full power to save them.
Black Panther
DETAILS
After the death of his father, the king of Wakanda, young T’Challa returns home to the isolated high-tech African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful enemy appears, T’Challa’s mettle as king---and Black Panther---is tested as he’s drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, he must release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 18m
- Release Date:
- 2018
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Ryan Coogler
- Starring:
- Chadwick Boseman
- Michael B. Jordan
- Lupita Nyong'o
- Danai Gurira
- Martin Freeman
- Daniel Kaluuya
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