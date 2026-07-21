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In Disney’s MULAN, a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.
Mulan
DETAILS
Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s MULAN, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 58m
- Release Date:
- 2020
- Genre:
- Drama,
- Action and Adventure,
- Coming of Age,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Niki Caro
- Starring:
- Liu Yifei
- Donnie Yen
- Gong Li
- Jet Li
- Jason Scott Lee
- Yoson An
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