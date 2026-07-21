GET DISNEY+
Mulan
Mulan
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20201h 58m
Drama, Action and Adventure, Coming of Age, Fantasy

In Disney’s MULAN, a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known.

Mulan

DETAILS

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s MULAN, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honoured warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 58m
Release Date:
2020
Genre:
Drama,
Action and Adventure,
Coming of Age,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Niki Caro
Starring:
Liu Yifei
Donnie Yen
Gong Li
Jet Li
Jason Scott Lee
Yoson An

You may also like

  • thumbnail - Mulan
  • thumbnail - Mulan II
  • thumbnail - Brave
  • thumbnail - Raya and the Last Dragon
  • thumbnail - Pocahontas
  • thumbnail - Maleficent
  • thumbnail - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • thumbnail - Beauty and the Beast

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.