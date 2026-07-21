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Black Widow
Black Widow
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20212h 16m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Espionage // Spies

Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Black Widow

DETAILS

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller 'Black Widow', Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. 'Black Widow'—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—is directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 16m
Release Date:
2021
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Espionage // Spies
Rating:
M
Director:
Cate Shortland
Starring:
Scarlett Johansson
Florence Pugh
David Harbour
O-T Fagbenle
Olga Kurylenko
William Hurt

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