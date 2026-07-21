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Walt Disney Animation Studios’ animated musical reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage, alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After hearing from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey into long-lost waters for an adventure. Warning: Some flashing-lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers.
Moana 2 Reo Māori
DETAILS
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage, alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. Warning: Some flashing-lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 39m
- Release Date:
- 2024
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Animation,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Jason Hand
- Dana Ledoux Miller
- David G. Derrick, Jr.
- Starring:
- Auli'i Cravalho
- Dwayne Johnson
- Hualālai Chung
- Rose Matafeo
- David Fane
- Awhimai Fraser
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