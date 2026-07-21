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Ant-Man and the Wasp
Ant-Man and the Wasp
PG
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20182h 2m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Comedy, Science Fiction

Scott Lang grapples with his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted with an urgent new mission and must once again put on the suit and fight alongside the Wasp.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

DETAILS

Scott Lang grapples with his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as they join forces to uncover secrets from the past. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 2m
Release Date:
2018
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Comedy,
Science Fiction
Rating:
PG
Director:
Peyton Reed
Starring:
Paul Rudd
Evangeline Lilly
Michael Peña
Walton Goggins
Hannah John-Kamen
David Dastmalchian

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