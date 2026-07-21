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Scott Lang grapples with his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted with an urgent new mission and must once again put on the suit and fight alongside the Wasp.
Ant-Man and the Wasp
DETAILS
Scott Lang grapples with his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to balance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as they join forces to uncover secrets from the past. Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 2m
- Release Date:
- 2018
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Comedy,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Peyton Reed
- Starring:
- Paul Rudd
- Evangeline Lilly
- Michael Peña
- Walton Goggins
- Hannah John-Kamen
- David Dastmalchian
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