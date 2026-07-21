- GET DISNEY+ ANNUAL
Save 16% with an annual plan**
- GET DISNEY+ MONTHLY
Switch or cancel anytime*
Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, and Scott’s daughter Cassie, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
DETAILS
Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 6m
- Release Date:
- 2023
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Peyton Reed
- Starring:
- Paul Rudd
- Evangeline Lilly
- Michael Douglas
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Kathryn Newton
- Jonathan Majors
You may also like
Choose Your Plan
Switch or cancel* anytime
Premium
Standard
Standard with Ads
Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.