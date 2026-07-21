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Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20232h 6m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, and Scott’s daughter Cassie, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

DETAILS

Super Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 6m
Release Date:
2023
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Peyton Reed
Starring:
Paul Rudd
Evangeline Lilly
Michael Douglas
Michelle Pfeiffer
Kathryn Newton
Jonathan Majors

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