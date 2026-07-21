GET DISNEY+
Captain America: Brave New World
Captain America: Brave New World
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20252h
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World

DETAILS

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h
Release Date:
2025
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Julius Onah
Starring:
Anthony Mackie
Harrison Ford
Danny Ramirez
Giancarlo Esposito
Tim Blake Nelson
Carl Lumbly

You may also like

  • thumbnail - The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
  • thumbnail - The Incredible Hulk
  • thumbnail - Captain America: The Winter Soldier
  • thumbnail - Thunderbolts*
  • thumbnail - The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  • thumbnail - Eternals
  • thumbnail - Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
  • thumbnail - Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.