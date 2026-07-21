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After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
Captain America: Brave New World
DETAILS
After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h
- Release Date:
- 2025
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Julius Onah
- Starring:
- Anthony Mackie
- Harrison Ford
- Danny Ramirez
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Tim Blake Nelson
- Carl Lumbly
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