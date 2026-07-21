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It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
Hocus Pocus 2
DETAILS
The live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2” is a haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 47m
- Release Date:
- 2022
- Genre:
- Comedy,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Anne Fletcher
- Starring:
- Bette Midler
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Kathy Najimy
- Sam Richardson
- Doug Jones
- Whitney Peak
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