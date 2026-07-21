GET DISNEY+
Hocus Pocus 2
Hocus Pocus 2
PG
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20221h 47m
Comedy, Fantasy

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

Hocus Pocus 2

DETAILS

The live-action comedy “Hocus Pocus 2” is a haunting sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
1h 47m
Release Date:
2022
Genre:
Comedy,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Anne Fletcher
Starring:
Bette Midler
Sarah Jessica Parker
Kathy Najimy
Sam Richardson
Doug Jones
Whitney Peak

You may also like

  • thumbnail - Agatha All Along
  • thumbnail - Hocus Pocus
  • thumbnail - Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash
  • thumbnail - Halloweentown
  • thumbnail - Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • thumbnail - The Haunted Mansion
  • thumbnail - Under Wraps 2
  • thumbnail - Under Wraps

Choose Your Plan

Switch or cancel* anytime

Best Quality

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Premium

Standard

Standard with Ads
$24.99 / Month
$17.99 / MONTH
$9.99 / month

Annual price

$249.99 / Year

Save $49**

$179.99 / YEAR

Save $35**

Video quality

Up to 4K UHD & HDR video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Up to 1080p Full HD video

Audio quality

Up to Dolby Atmos audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Up to 5.1 audio

Concurrent streams

4

2

2

Ads

Ad-free movies and series^

Ad-free movies and series^

Downloads

Access to live sport from ESPN

Video/audio quality and download subject to internet service, device capabilities, content type, and service tier. Despite any indication of various functionalities on certain content, each plan tier may enjoy only up to the functionality available to such plan tier. Learn More. *Effective at the end of the billing period. **Savings compared to 12 months of the monthly subscription price of the same plan tier. ^All plans may include ads served in live and linear programming and sports content, trailers, promotional content, sponsorship and alike.