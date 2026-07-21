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Marvel Studios’ 'Eternals' follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.
Eternals
DETAILS
Marvel Studios’ 'Eternals' welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, follows a group of immortal heroes from beyond the stars who have protected humanity since the dawn of time. When mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced out of the shadows and must reunite to defend Earth’s inhabitants once again.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 38m
- Release Date:
- 2021
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction
- Rating:
- Director:
- Chloé Zhao
- Starring:
- Gemma Chan
- Richard Madden
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Lia McHugh
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Lauren Ridloff
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