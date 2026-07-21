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Eternals
Eternals
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20212h 38m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction

Marvel Studios’ 'Eternals' follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Eternals

DETAILS

Marvel Studios’ 'Eternals' welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, follows a group of immortal heroes from beyond the stars who have protected humanity since the dawn of time. When mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced out of the shadows and must reunite to defend Earth’s inhabitants once again.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 38m
Release Date:
2021
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction
Rating:
M
Director:
Chloé Zhao
Starring:
Gemma Chan
Richard Madden
Kumail Nanjiani
Lia McHugh
Brian Tyree Henry
Lauren Ridloff

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