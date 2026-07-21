Marvel Studios’ 'Eternals' welcomes an exciting new team of Super Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, follows a group of immortal heroes from beyond the stars who have protected humanity since the dawn of time. When mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced out of the shadows and must reunite to defend Earth’s inhabitants once again.

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