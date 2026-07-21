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Moana
Moana

Cinema Trailer Available Now

PG
Action and Adventure, Musicals, Fantasy

In Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.

Moana

DETAILS

In “Moana,” Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, and features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Genre:
Action and Adventure,
Musicals,
Fantasy
Rating:
PG
Director:
Thomas Kail
Starring:
Dwayne Johnson
Rena Owen
John Tui
Frankie Adams
Jemaine Clement
Catherine Laga'aia

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