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In Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.
Moana
DETAILS
In “Moana,” Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, and features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Thomas Kail
- Starring:
- Dwayne Johnson
- Rena Owen
- John Tui
- Frankie Adams
- Jemaine Clement
- Catherine Laga'aia
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