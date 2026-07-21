In “Moana,” Disney’s live-action reimagining of the beloved animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, and features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina.

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