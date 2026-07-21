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A live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Other characters include Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio as if he were his real son; Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; the Blue Fairy; "Honest" John; Sofia the Seagull and The Coachman.
Pinocchio
DETAILS
Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana (and her marionette Sabina), Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 1h 54m
- Release Date:
- 2022
- Genre:
- Action and Adventure,
- Musicals,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Robert Zemeckis
- Starring:
- Tom Hanks
- Benjamin Evan Ainsworth
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Cynthia Erivo
- Luke Evans
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