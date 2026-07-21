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Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
M
IMAX Enhanced
Audio Description
Subtitles / CC
20222h 8m
Super Heroes, Action and Adventure, Science Fiction, Fantasy

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

DETAILS

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.



Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.

Duration:
2h 8m
Release Date:
2022
Genre:
Super Heroes,
Action and Adventure,
Science Fiction,
Fantasy
Rating:
M
Director:
Sam Raimi
Starring:
Benedict Cumberbatch
Elizabeth Olsen
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Benedict Wong
Xochitl Gomez
Jett Klyne

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