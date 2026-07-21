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In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
DETAILS
In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.
Some flashing lights sequences or patterns may affect photosensitive viewers.
- Duration:
- 2h 8m
- Release Date:
- 2022
- Genre:
- Super Heroes,
- Action and Adventure,
- Science Fiction,
- Fantasy
- Rating:
- Director:
- Sam Raimi
- Starring:
- Benedict Cumberbatch
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Benedict Wong
- Xochitl Gomez
- Jett Klyne
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