(Re)Discover the heart, humour, and nostalgia that makes these animated Disney picks canon

There’s something timeless about how classic Walt Disney Animation and Pixar movies transport you to a whole new world and instantly create a cosy movie night vibe. With songs that stick with you for life and unforgettable characters that you feel personally connected to, these stories hit no matter how many times you watch them. Here are 16 of the most popular Disney animated movies that you’ll love watching again, or for the first time, whether for a family movie night or simply for nostalgia's sake.

Classic Animated Movies from Walt Disney Animation

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Snow White, Disney

Who’s the fairest of them all? When the Magic Mirror declares it’s Snow White, her jealous stepmother orders her murder. Snow White flees to the forest where she finds shelter with seven dwarfs in Walt Disney’s very first animated feature-length movie that captured hearts and broke new ground.

Stream Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs on Disney+ now

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella, Disney

In this 1950 classic, Cinderella endures years of cruelty from her evil stepmother and stepsisters. But with a little magic from her Fairy Godmother, she gets one enchanted night at the royal ball, where a chance meeting with Prince Charming could change her fate.

Stream Cinderella on Disney+ now

Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty, Disney

After the vengeful fairy Maleficent casts a curse on her as a baby, Princess Aurora is sent to live in the forest with three good fairies posing as peasants. So they can keep her safe, they raise her as Briar Rose. But when she inevitably falls in love, the threat of the curse returns.

Stream Sleeping Beauty on Disney+ now

Bambi

Bambi, Disney

A fawn named Bambi sets off on a journey with his best friends Thumper and Flower to discover the secrets of the forest. Expect a tale that’s heartwarming, funny, and seriously cute.

Stream Bambi on Disney+ now

90s Animated Disney Movies That Revived The Studio

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast, Disney

A standout of the Disney Renaissance, this beloved tale follows Belle, a brave and book‑loving heroine who trades her freedom for her father’s. Inside the enchanted castle, she meets the mysterious Beast and his magical servants. As one of the most iconic 90s Disney animated movies, it delivers a romantic classic filled with compassion and love.

Stream Beauty and the Beast on Disney+ now

Aladdin

Aladdin, Disney

When Aladdin, a kind, street-smart thief meets sheltered but wise Princess Jasmine, he realises his life will never be the same. With the help of a comical scene-stealing Genie, voiced by Robin Williams, they must fight the evil sorcerer Jafar and save the kingdom of Agrabah. It’s a story that’s funny, romantic, and full of heart.

Stream Aladdin on Disney+ now

The Lion King

The Lion King, Disney

Following the death of his father, Mufasa, at the paws of his evil uncle Scar, a lion cub named Simba flees into the desert. When destiny calls, Simba returns to the Pride Lands to reclaim his rightful place, with the help of a wise-cracking meerkat and a happy-go-lucky warthog.

Stream The Lion King on Disney+ now

Pocahontas

Pocahontas, Disney

The brave, adventurous daughter of Native American Chief Powhatan, Pocahontas “listens with her heart” to choose which path to follow. With the guidance of Grandmother Willow, Pocahontas navigates the tensions between her tribe and the settlers in a tale that’s rooted and full of spirit. Strong female protagonists have become a hallmark of Disney movies, with plenty of inspirational women's stories to enjoy .

Stream Pocahontas on Disney+ now

Recent Disney Animated Movies

Zootopia 2

Zootopia, Disney

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 , rookie cops Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.

Stream Zootopia 2 on Disney+ now

Frozen

Frozen, Disney

After her estranged sister Elsa (Idina Menzel) accidentally traps the kingdom of Arendelle in an eternal winter, the fearless and optimistic princess Anna (Kristen Bell) sets out to find her and save the kingdom. With the help of some friends, Anna embarks on an adventure of courage and love, seeking the warmth of sisterhood.

Stream Frozen on Disney+ now

Stream Frozen 2 on Disney+ now

Moana

Moana, Disney

Adventurous teen Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) is chosen by the ocean to restore the heart of Te Fiti to save the island of Motunui and its people. With the help of a demigod named Maui (Dwayne Johnson), Moana sets sail on a daring quest that becomes a journey of ancestry, identity, and discovery. Catch up on Moana’s story before the upcoming live-action reimagining sails into Australian cinemas on July 8, 2026.

Stream Moana on Disney+ now

Stream Moana 2 on Disney+ now

Encanto

Encanto, Disney

In an enchanted house tucked high in the Colombian mountains, Mirabel grapples with being the only Madrigal without a magical gift. But when the family’s powers begin to fade, she becomes the one who must uncover the truth, protect their home, and show that the ordinary can be extraordinary in a theme that continues to shine across many of the newest stories now streaming on Disney+.

Stream Encanto on Disney+ now

Pixar Animated Movies That Revolutionised Animation

Disney and Pixar’s Cars

Cars, Disney & Pixar

Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) is a talented but self-absorbed race car who finds himself stranded in Radiator Springs on the way to an important race. As he spends time with the residents of the town, he begins to discover the meaning of friendship and what really matters in life.

Stream Cars on Disney+ now

Stream Cars 2 on Disney+ now

Stream Cars 3 on Disney+ now

Disney and Pixar’s Coco

Coco, Disney & Pixar

Twelve-year-old Miguel embarks on an extraordinary journey when he is accidentally transported to the Land of the Dead. There, Miguel meets a skeleton named Héctor, who helps him learn the truth of his family’s past. Expect a vibrant tale that celebrates remembering loved ones and the joy and power of music.

Stream Coco on Disney+ now

Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story

Toy Story, Disney & Pixar

In a world where toys come to life when humans aren’t around, rival toys Woody and Buzz Lightyear are forced to work together when they find themselves separated from their owner, Andy. This hilarious and heart-warming adventure that follows is an exploration of loyalty, friendship, and knowing that you’ve got a friend in me.

Stream Toy Story on Disney+ now

Stream Toy Story 2 on Disney+ now

Stream Toy Story 3 on Disney+ now

Stream Toy Story 4 on Disney+ now

Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo, Disney & Pixar

When the adventurous young clownfish, Nemo, is captured by divers, his overprotective father, Marlin, embarks on an epic, deep-sea search to bring him home. He reluctantly teams up with the perpetually optimistic Dory, a regal blue tang who can barely remember her own name, but lives by the motto to 'just keep swimming.' Their journey is a thrilling story of family, overcoming fear, and a father learning to let go.

Stream Finding Nemo on Disney+ now

FAQs About Disney Animated Movies

What was the first Walt Disney Animation movie?

The first feature-length animated Disney movie was Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, released in 1937.

How many animated movies from Walt Disney Animation and Pixar movies are there?

Including both Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar, Disney has made over 90 animated movies.

What was the most recent 2D Disney animated movie?

The most recent 2D Walt Disney Animation movie is Winnie the Pooh , released in 2011

How does Disney make animated movies?

From beginning to end, making an animated movie can take several years. Starting with a simple idea, movies progress through animation elements like storyboarding, defining an overall look, modelling any 3D elements, and adding effects, before the visuals are rendered and combined with sound elements like dialogue and music.

Subscription required.

The information in this article is correct as at the time of publication.

©2026 Disney and related entities.